New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) More than 300 deep technology success stories will be showcased at the India International Science Festival (IISF) set to be held in Bhopal from Saturday, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Singh said the Start-Up conclave, which will be part of IISF in Bhopal, will have exhibits by enablers offering incubation services and shared infrastructure and also feature focused discussions for peer-to-peer learning, networking and sharing best practices.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is hosting the IISF in association with Vijnana Bharati at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology from January 21 to 24.

Some of the important participants at the IISF include Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella; CERN physicist Archana Sharma; ISRO Chairman S Somanath; founder of Persistent Systems Anand Deshpande; Indian Institute of Geomagnetism Director A P Dimri; Physical Research Laboratory Director Anil Bhardwaj; Institute of Nano Science and Technology Amitava Patra, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science Director Tapas Chakraborty.

The IISF will also feature a Young Scientist Conference that will host sessions on themes such as frontier areas of science research, pandemic challenges, impacts and research in vaccine development, water resources, conservation, recycling and purification, biodiversity, environment & climate change, food and energy security for self-reliant India.

The new age technologies show at the IISF aims to promote innovation in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, blockchain, digital currency, 5G/6G, quantum computing, semiconductor chip design, drone technologies, green energy, space technologies, sensor technologies, systems and synthetic biology.

