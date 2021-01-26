New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Around 300 artistes including children who were part of the Republic Day parade were rescued after they got stranded at the Red Fort on Tuesday after a section of anti-farm law protestors turned violent and some protestors broke barriers and entered the Mughal era monument.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said: "There were around 300 artistes including children at the Red Fort. As the situation developed, we provided them with food and shifted them to a safe place, Daryaganj Mess," said DCP (North) Anto Alphonse.

The tractor rally by farmers saw violence at several places in Delhi as protestors clashed with Police and broke barricades. Protesters breached the Red Fort premises and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts.

Violence erupted near the ITO area of the national capital as tractors driven by protestors tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Delhi Police said that a total of 83 police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Metro services were halted at multiple stations and traffic on roads were also diverted

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met senior officials from the Home Ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following the violence.

Internet services were suspended in the capital at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to intensifying clashes.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)