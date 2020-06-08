India News | 308 New Virus Cases Reported, 3 Die; 387 Discharged in K'taka

Bengaluru, June 8 (PTI): Over 300 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 5,760 and death toll to 64 till now, the state health department said on Monday.

The day also saw a record 387 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Also Read | Mizoram Under Complete Lockdown Till June 22 Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Out of the 308 new cases, 277 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighbouring Maharashtra.

As of June 8 evening, 5,760 positive cases have been confirmed. These included 64 deaths with 2,519 being discharged, the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Supreme Court Refuses to Interfere With Haryana Law Making Hindi as Official Language of Lower Courts.

Out of 3,175 active cases, 3,161 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 14 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The three who died were all hospitalised on June 4.

The first case was a 67-year-old man from Bengaluru urban, who was diagnosed with influenza like illness (ILI) and had a history of ischemic heart disease with left ventricular dysfunction.

The second death was that of a 48-year-old woman also from Bengaluru urban diagnosed with ILI, fever and breathlessness.

The third case was that of a 65-year-old woman also from Bengaluru Urban diagnosed with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), and had giddiness and breathlessness. Among the districts where the new cases were reported were Kalaburagi accounting for 99 cases, Yadgir (66), Bidar (48), Udupi (45), Bengaluru urban (18), Ballari (8), Gadag (6), four each from Shivamogga and Dharwad, three each from Hassan and Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkote 2, and one each from Koppal and Ramanagara. Udupi district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 947 infections, followed by Kalaburagi (759) and Yadgir (581). The number of people discharged in the districts: Udupi reported 318 discharges, followed by Bengaluru urban (298) and Mandya (222).

A total of 3,93,221 samples were tested so far, out of which 8,779 were tested on Monday alone. Till now, 3,80,630 samples have reported negative and out of them 8,231 returned as negative today, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)