Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 18 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,255, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 3,093 fresh cases that brought the infection count to 2,60,040 on Friday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 28,183, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Sushil Kumar Modi Nominated For Rajya Sabha Bye-Election in Bihar by BJP.

According to the bulletin, 2,29,602 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

The death from the pandemic stands at 426 in state capital Jaipur, followed by 230 in Jodhpur, 181 in Ajmer, 160 in Bikaner, 133 in Kota, 103 in Bharatpur, 90 in Udaipur and 85 in Pali.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Delhi Govt to Provide Essential Amenities to Farmers at Nirankari Maidan.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 643 were recorded in Jaipur, 531 in Jodhpur, 290 in Ajmer, 241 in Kota, 147 in Alwar, 127 in Udaipur, 104 in Bikaner, 101 in Bhilwara, 89 in Bharatpur, 88 in Nagaur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)