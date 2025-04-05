Chitrakoot(UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A massive fire engulfed Bhadedu village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Saturday, destroying 31 houses, officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed the district magistrate to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations, as well as to provide adequate assistance to the affected families.

According to a statement issued by the Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) on Saturday evening, the fire broke out in Bhadedu village area and engulfed several houses.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The DM and SP, along with a significant police force from Rajapur, Pahadi, and Sardhua police stations, led by CO Rajapur, rushed to the scene. Fire tenders from nearby areas were also called in to help with the rescue efforts.

"A total of 31 houses have been affected by the fire. No loss of life has occurred in the incident," the SP reported.

Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) and Tehsildar Rajapur are leading the relief efforts, providing food and accommodation to the affected residents.

"Arrangements for food and accommodation have been made for the victims of all the 31 houses affected by the fire and tehsil teams are active on the spot for other relief work," the statement said.

