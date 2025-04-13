Shimla, Apr 13 (PTI) Thirty-one people were injured after their bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the luxury bus, on way from Chandigarh to Kullu, lost control of the vehicle on the road near the 4 Miles (Bindrabani) dumping site.

Also Read | Karnataka Caste Census Report Says Muslim Population Is 18.08%, Recommends 8% Reservation.

Police said majority of the passengers, the driver and the conductor suffered minor injuries and were immediately rushed to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

There were about 35-40 people in the bus when it met with the accident. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)