New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that meaningful exchanges at Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), that concluded here on Friday, would strengthen the bonds within the Commonwealth family and pave the way for excellence in governance.

He interacted with Speakers of various Commonwealth countries on the sidelines of CSPOC.

In his meeting with Senator Julie LaShell Adderley, President of the Senate of The Bahamas, Birla discussed India's legislation providing 33% reservation for women.

"A truly moving bilateral meeting with Senator Julie LaShell Adderley, President of the Senate of The Bahamas. We discussed India's landmark legislation providing 33% reservation for women, a significant step that mirrors our shared global commitment to gender-inclusive governance," he said in a post on X.

Birla said it was heartening to note that both Houses of the Bahamian Parliament are currently led by women presiding officers.

"Deeply touched by the President's sentiments regarding the profound inspiration and warmth she experienced during her visit to India. As the Mother of Democracy, India remains committed to leading by example and strengthening our age-old ties with our partners in The Bahamas through mutual respect and parliamentary excellence."

Birla said that his interaction with Dr Tulia Ackson and Dr Christopher Kalila from CPA Secretariat was engaging

"As we deliberate on the future of legislatures, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to parliamentary excellence, transparency, and people-centric governance. The leaders highly praised PM Shri @narendramodi for his visionary efforts in promoting South-South Cooperation and emphasized the need for a dedicated international platform to further this mission. Together, we are working to empower the voices of citizens across the Commonwealth and the Global South," Birla said in a post on X.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said he had a fruitful discussion with Tlohang Sekhamane, Speaker of Lesotho's National Assembly and Ms Mamonaheng Mokitimi, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

"I was honoured by their appreciation of my experience and India's democratic framework. Such meaningful exchanges at CSPOC 2026 strengthen the bonds within the Commonwealth family and pave the way for excellence in governance," he said.

Birla said he had wonderful meeting with Tan Sri Dato' (Dr) Johari Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia.

"Deeply appreciate his kind words on my political journey. We discussed the immense potential of our partnership, from boosting tourism and mutual investment to the incredible contribution of the Indian Diaspora. Inspired by his mention of the 'Silicon Valley success', where over 60% of engineers are Indians; we committed to strengthening our parliamentary and people-to-people connect," he said.

Birla and Guyana Speaker Manzoor Nadir discussed ways to strengthen democratic institutions.

"Delighted to meet the Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana, Mr Manzoor Nadir. We had an insightful discussion on how his rich experience from the grass-roots can help strengthen our democratic institutions. His vision for inclusive governance is inspiring for the youth of the Commonwealth. India and Guyana share a deep-rooted bond of friendship and mutual respect," Birla said in post on X.

The Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Singapore discussed the strengthening of Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Nice meeting with Mr. Xie Yao Quan, Deputy Speaker of Singapore at #CSPOC2026. I expressed admiration of his discipline, having served 6 years in the army and even trained in Uttar Pradesh. His young leadership is an inspiration for the youth worldwide. We discussed the leaps in development under PM @narendramodi & the strengthening of our Strategic Partnership since his 2024 visit. Looking forward to deepening our friendship groups," he said.

In his meeting with Speaker of Solomon Islands, Birla discussed ways to boost people-to-people ties.

"Warm interaction with Mr Patteson John Oti, Speaker of the National Parliament of the Solomon Islands, at a bilateral at #CSPOC2026. India has always stood by the Solomon Islands during catastrophes and difficult times. We reaffirmed our commitment to this enduring friendship and discussed the MoU on Visa Exemption to ease our people-to-people connect. As an experienced administrator, Speaker Oti's focus on parliamentary innovation is commendable. I have invited their MPs and staff to leverage our PRIDE institute for specialized training in legislative best practices," he said.

Referring to his meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda, Birla said they discussed shared democratic ties between the two countries.

"Delighted to meet Ms Uwineza Beline, Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda, at #CSPOC26. Rwanda is a global beacon for gender equality in governance, with nearly 64% women's representation in their Parliament. We discussed how our shared democratic ties and long parliamentary experience can benefit not just our people, but the global community at large," he said in a post on X.

Birla referred to his fruitful meeting with Ms Carolyn Trench-Sandiford, President of the Senate of Belize and Mr Marconi Leal Jr., Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"From reinforcing our 40-year-old diplomatic ties to discussing the future of the Global South, our conversation highlighted a shared vision for robust governance. We are committed to sharing democratic values and leveraging digital innovations to better our legislative structures," he said.

Birla said he was delighted to host Mr Joseph Isaac, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Dominica, for a bilateral meeting.

"We discussed strengthening our trade-based relationship and the potential of our Committee System to serve as an inspirational model for legislative excellence. Speaker Isaac expressed deep admiration for Indian civilization and the resilience displayed at the National War Memorial. He was particularly inspired by our use of AI & Technology for real-time translation into 22 languages, a vital step in making governance truly inclusive and enhancing citizen participation."

Referring to his meeting with Mr Helder Ernesto Injojo, First Vice President of the National Assembly of Mozambique, Birla said the two countries share ancient ties that pre-date the colonial era.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening these bonds through increased parliamentary exchanges and South-South Diplomacy, as envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Deeply appreciate the First Vice President's praise for the Indian diaspora, whose hard work significantly enriches Mozambique's trade and economy. We look forward to sharing our legislative experience and the success of our Committee System to further our mutual democratic goals."

The Lok Sabha Speaker said India and St. Kitts and Nevis share long-standing ties as partners in the Global South.

"Delighted to welcome Ms. Lanein Blanchette, Speaker of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Ms. Latoya Jones, Deputy Speaker, for a bilateral meeting. Our nations share long-standing ties as partners in the Global South. We discussed augmenting our relations through the parliamentary platform, echoing the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji for a stronger and more unified Global South," he said.

"The delegation, which beautifully combines youth and experience, expressed their appreciation for the warmth and hospitality of the Indian Parliament. Through these dialogues, we are committed to buttressing our bilateral ties and working together for a more inclusive future," he added.

The 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, concluded today with a renewed commitment to make democratic institutions more people-centric.

Birla delivered the valedictory address at the three-day conference. He handed over the chairmanship of the 29th CSPOC to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, during the valedictory session and wished him the best for the success of the next CSPOC in London.

Birla noted that democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to people.

He observed that transparency fosters public trust by ensuring openness in decision-making, while inclusivity guarantees that every voice--especially those on the margins--is heard and respected in the democratic process. Together, these principles sustain the legitimacy of democratic institutions and strengthen the enduring bond between the citizen and the State, he opined.

Recalling the vision behind the establishment of CSPOC, 56 years ago, Birla said that the Conference was conceived to ensure continuous dialogue among democratic legislatures of the Commonwealth and to explore new ways of enhancing parliamentary efficiency and responsiveness. He stated that the 28th CSPOC had carried this legacy forward with renewed vigour and substance. The unprecedented participation of the largest number of countries in CSPOC's history was highlighted by the Speaker as a defining feature of this Conference. This wide and inclusive representation, he said, would ensure that the New Delhi Conference is remembered as a significant milestone in the history of Commonwealth parliamentary cooperation. (ANI)

