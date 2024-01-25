New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): On this year's Republic Day, the Central government has been honouring 31 people with the Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2023, including Master Anthony Vanmawia, in three posthumous awardees.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 on 31 persons which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to three, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to seven and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 21 persons, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday.

Master Anthony Vanmawia, Ms Melody Lalremruati of Mizoram and Sooraj R of Central Reserve Police Force are the three awardees posthumously honoured with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak.

The recipients of Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak are Sahil Bisso Lad from Goa, Kajal Kumari from Jharkhand, Naveen Kumar D from Telangana, Vinod Kumar from Border Roads Organisation, Havildar Shera Ram of Ministry of Defence, Mukesh Kumar from National Disaster Response Force, and Naresh Kumar from National Investigation Agency.

Those selected for Jeevan Raksha Padak are MS Anil Kumar from Andaman and Nicobar Islands); Jeetam Parameswara Rao from Andhra Pradesh; Samarjit Basumatary from Assam; Sudesh Kumar from Chandigarh; Justin George and Wilson from Kerala; Padma Thinlass and Mohd Afzal from Ladakh; Adika Rajaram Patil, Priyanka Bharat Kale and Sonali Sunil Balode from Maharashtra; Maria Michael A and S Vijayakumar from Tamil Nadu; Naresh Joshi from Uttarakhand; Arjun Malik of Border Roads Organisation; Amit Kumar Singh from Border Security Force; Sher Singh from Central Industrial Security Force; Sonu Sharma from Central Industrial Security Force; Abdul Hameed and Sunil Kumar Mishra from Ministry of Defence; and Shashikant Kumar from Ministry of Railways.

Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for a meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person.

The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak. People from all walks of life are eligible for these awards. The award can also be conferred posthumously.

The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the Union Home Minister and lump sum monetary allowance) is presented to the awardees in due course by the respective union ministries, organizations, and state government to which the awardee belongs. (ANI)

