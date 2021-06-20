Port Blair, Jun 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,394 on Sunday as 31 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Four new patients have travel history, while 27 infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

Thirty-four more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,162.

The Union territory now has 105 active cases, while the death toll in the islands stands at 127.

The administration has thus far tested over 4 lakh samples for COVID-19, in which the positivity rate was 1.84 per cent, the bulletin said.

More than 1.37 lakh people have been inoculated to date, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)