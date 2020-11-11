Itanagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,581 on Wednesday as 97 more people, including 32 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by East Siang (23) and Changlang (nine), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"Twenty-seven Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, three Assam Rifles jawans and two Army men are among the new patients," he said.

The IRB jawans are among the 641 security personnel who returned from Bihar on Tuesday after election duty, the official said.

"Ninety-four fresh infections were detected during rapid antigen tests, while three new cases were found during TrueNat tests," Jampa said.

Eighty-five more people have been cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 14,051, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,484 active coronavirus cases, while 46 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients stands at 90.18 per cent, while the fatality rate is 0.29 per cent and the positivity rate is 9.82 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 856, followed by West Kameng (82), East Siang (68) and Shi-Yomi (62), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3.36 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,441 on Tuesday, he added.

