New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was found hanging inside the washroom at AIIMS Trauma Center on Thursday morning, police said.

Raj Amani Patel, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh, underwent intestinal surgery at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Hospital in July last year, they said.

He came for further treatment at AIIMS Trauma Center on July 15 this year, police said. They also suspect that he was upset due to his prolonged treatment.

Patel was admitted to the hospital around 10.30 pm. Later, he went missing from the admission area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

He was found hanging inside the washroom at AIIMS Trauma Center, he said.

Patel was taken to the emergency area, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police said a ligature mark was found over the anterior aspect of the neck.

No suicide note has been recovered so far and an investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP added.

The man is survived by his wife and a son, police said.

This is the third case of suicide in the AIIMS since last 10 days. On July 6, a 37-year-old journalist allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the hospital building. On July 10, a 25-year-old junior resident doctor allegedly jumped off the 10th floor of the hostel.

