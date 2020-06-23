Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday increased by 3,214 to reach 1,39,010, said a health official.

Deaths of 248 COVID-19 patients were reported during the day, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 6,531, he said.

75 of these deaths took place in the last 48 hours while remaining 173 deaths had taken place earlier but were not reported as caused by COVID-19, the official said.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,39,010, new cases 3,214, deaths 6,531, discharged patients 69,631, active cases 62,833, people tested so far 8,02,775.

