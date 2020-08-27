Pune, Aug 26 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,244 new coronavirus cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1,53,141, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll reached 3,804 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection, he added.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Bypolls 2020: BJP Names Syed Zafar Islam as Party Candidate For UP Seat.

"Of the 3,244 cases, 1,617 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 87,317 cases so far.

"However, 1,369 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," he said.

Also Read | Vishvendra Singh, Sachin Pilot Loyalist and Former Rajasthan Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

"With 1,031 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the case count there is 44,405," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)