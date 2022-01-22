Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) Thirty-three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab while 7,699 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 7,07,847, according to a medical bulletin issued on Saturday.

Seven deaths were reported from Ludhiana; five from Patiala; four each from Ferozepur and Mohali; three from Amritsar; two each from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Muktsar, Sangrur and SBS Nagar.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 16,948.

The number of active cases was 48,564.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 1,244 cases, followed by 929 in Ludhiana and 759 in Jalandhar.

A total of 1,072 patients are on oxygen support while 106 critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

The recovery count climbed to 6,42,335 with 7,210 more recoveries from the infection, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,149 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 84,884.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,100.

The positivity rate was 20.10 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 8,614, while the number of recoveries reached 75,170.

