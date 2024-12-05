Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): As many as 34 farmers were detained on Wednesday night who were going from zero point to Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, to hold a protest without taking permission, police officials said on Thursday.

"34 farmers were detained late night, who were going from zero point to Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida, to hold protest without taking permission. After taking into custody, they were sent to jail," Noida Police said.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a 5-member committee to address and find a solution to the ongoing farmers' agitation in the regions of Noida and Greater Noida.

According to an official release, the committee will be chaired by IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, who is the Principal Secretary of Infrastructure and Industrial Development in Uttar Pradesh.

The committee will consist of 5 members, which indicates a small but focused team with the expertise to handle the matter efficiently.

The members include Anil Kumar Sagar, Piyush Verma, Sanjay Khatri, Somya Srivastava and Kapil Singh.

The committee is expected to submit its report and recommendations to the government within a period of one month.

This move shows the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of the farmers in a structured and systematic way.

Earlier on December 3, the Uttar Pradesh police also detained protesting farmers who are demanding compensation and benefits, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

The report and recommendations will likely be crucial in determining the next steps the government will take to deal with the protests, which could include policy changes, compensation adjustments, or other forms of intervention. (ANI)

