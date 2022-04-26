Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Thirty-four fresh coronavirus cases in Punjab took the infection tally to 7,59,476 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

No death toll remained unchanged at linked to COVID-19 was reported in the state in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Infinix Smart 6 Smartphone To Be Launched in India on April 27; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The toll figure stood at 17,748.

Punjab witnessed 383 fresh cases of COVID-19 with four deaths in April so far, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped by Neighbour in Ujjain; Accused Absconding.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 178 from 167 on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 12 followed by six in Patiala and three each in Fazilka, Jalandhar and Pathankot.

Twenty-three patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,41,550, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 15 COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 92,022.

The number of active cases also went up to 55 from 41 on Monday.

No coronavirus-related death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 1,165.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)