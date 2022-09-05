Srinagar, Sept 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 34 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,78,357 while no fresh death due to the Coronavirus was reported, officials said here.

Nine corona cases were reported from Jammu division and 25 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,783 as no fresh death was reported from the union territory, the officials said.

There are 793 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,72,781, they said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT.

