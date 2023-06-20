New Delhi, June 20: With an aim to promote tribal products, 34,000 yoga mats sourced exclusively from tribal artisans in the country will be used at government events to mark the International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Tribal Affairs Ministry's Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED), a national-level cooperative body mandated to bring about socio-economic development of tribals of the country, has procured the yoga mats adorned with designs and motifs representative of various tribal communities.

The Ministry of Ayush will employ these mats for a range of events, workshops, and training programmes organized on the International Yoga Day, according to a statement released by the ministry.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to uplift tribal communities and celebrate India's vibrant cultural heritage. Each mat serves as a vibrant testament to the diverse cultural legacy of India's tribes, encapsulating their stories, folklore, and artistic prowess, the ministry noted.

Among the featured mats are the Madurkathi mats, also known as Madur, which are intricately woven in West Bengal from a reed called Madur Kottir. Renowned for their non-conductive properties and exceptional sweat-absorbing capabilities, these mats are indispensable in West Bengal's hot and humid climate and hold great significance in religious rituals.

Additionally, the government events will showcase Sabai Grass yoga mats, symbolizing the deep connection between the tribals of Mayurbhanj, Odisha, and the lush landscapes that envelop them.

These mats, renowned for their unique composition, offer exceptional absorbency and comfort, rendering them a sustainable and indispensable companion for yoga enthusiasts and practitioners.

Through this endeavour, the Indian government aims to promote indigenous craftsmanship, empower tribal artisans, and foster a sense of pride in the nation's cultural heritage.

