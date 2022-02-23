Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday continued to witness zero COVID deaths even as the recovery rate rose to 98.92 per cent.

There were 348 new COVID-19 cases and they pushed the tally to 7,87,785 while the death toll remained at 4,110 till date.

A bulletin said 429 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries so far stands at 7,79,279.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 93 followed by districts of Ranga Reddy (34) and Medchal Malkajgiri (23).

The number of active cases was 4,396, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent.

There were no deaths for several days since last week.

