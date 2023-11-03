Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): The 34th Tri-Services Training Commanders Conference was held at Army Training Command in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday, the Defence officials said.

As per the official, the conference was chaired by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Also Read | Ranchi: Half-Burnt Body of RIMS Student From Tamil Nadu Found Outside Campus.

The conference focused on jointness and integration in training pedagogy in the defence forces.

The CDS has already held similar meetings for the northern theatre and maritime theatre in the last few months as part of discussions towards creating theatre commands.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Man Beheads 7-Year-Old Daughter After Quarrel With Wife in Khagaria; Arrested.

On August 22 this year, while working towards the creation of three new theatre commands, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, began deliberations with top military commanders from the three services about the nuances of maritime theatre commands and the related issues in the maritime domain.

As part of promoting the Tri-Service culture in the forces, the services are having cross postings of personnel from one force to the other as recently Army officers from Air Defence units are getting posted to the Air Force Surface to Air Missile (SAM) Squadrons.

The joint acquisition of weapon systems has already started in the Armed Forces with the case of procurement of Predator drones from the US to be followed up by the Medium Altitude Long Endurance drones being next on the agenda.

The Services will also have joint maintenance of their equipment like the Helicopters, Small Arms, Aircraft etc to make significant savings both monetarily as well as in time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)