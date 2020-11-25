Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,745 on Wednesday as 35 more people, including 12 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Lawngtlai district reported the highest number of new cases at 16, followed by Serchhip (10) and Aizawl (nine), he said.

Twenty new cases were detected during rapid antigen tests, 10 during TrueNat and five during RT-PCR tests, the official said.

Nine policemen, two BSF jawans and an Assam Rifles personnel are among the new patients, he said.

Ninety-five more people have been cured of the disease, the official said, adding the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 88 per cent.

The state now has 442 active coronavirus cases, while 3,298 people have recovered from the disease and five patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

Mizoram has so far tested 1,43,687 samples for COVID- 19, including 1,183 on Tuesday, the official said.

