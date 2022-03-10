Srinagar, Mar 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection count to 4,53,382, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,749 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

Fourteen of the fresh cases were from Jammu and 21 from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 13 new cases.

Thirteen of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 293 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,48,340, the officials said.

