Aizawl, Apr 23 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested with methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3 crore in Aizawl, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized 14,600 tablets of methamphetamine, weighing 1.46 kg, from Falkland Veng area on Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Arrested: Timeline of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief’s Journey From Dubai to Leading Sikh-Separatist Group and Being Jailed.

The accused was identified as Lianchithanga, a resident of Kanan Veng in Champhai district, they added.

A case was filed under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Websites Get New Look With Soft Launch.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

In another incident, the Assam Rifles and Customs seized 499 bags of smuggled Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 2.79 crore in Champhai district near the Myanmar border over the weekend, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)