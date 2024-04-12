New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A 35-year-old man was shot at Kabari Market in the Seelampur area of Delhi on Friday morning, said officials.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened today in the morning. A call was received in PS. Seelampur regarding a man being shot in the E Block of Kabari Market.

The man sustained a single bullet injury to his head. The entry wound is from the back of the head of the occipital region and the exit wound is on the left side of the temporal region, said the officials.

The injured was identified as Shahnawaz (35) a resident of New Seelampur, Delhi.

The injured person was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPC), from where he has been shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP).

The condition of the injured is stable, added the police.

Further, the officials said, "An eyewitness reported that a person had shot Shahnawaz while walking on the road, at close range from behind."

The police found a 7.65-mm bullet at the spot.

CCTV footage is being scanned, and the crime team and FSL team visited the spot for further investigation into the matter.

"Efforts are being made to identify the culprits and ascertain the reason behind the incident," officials said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 307, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Seelampur police station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

