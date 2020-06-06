India News | 350 Litres of ID Arrack Seized in Andhra's Srikakulam District

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 350 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack (country liquor) which was being illegally transported from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, Police raided at Bhogapuram village and caught a gang carrying liquor on foot.

Giving details about the raid, Kasibugga DSP Sivarami Reddy said," Based on credible information, SI Prasad and his team raided at Bhogapuram near Mahendratanaya River at 5 AM this morning. They caught 14 persons who are carrying yokes with gunny bags. The police seized 28 gunny bags. Each bag contains 125 sachets each containing 100 ml of ID arrack (country liquor). A total of 350 litres of ID arrack is seized."

"Two persons from Odisha state are sending these materials. The receivers are Srikakulam's Sompeta. The person who was facilitating the transportation of these materials has been identified as Nalla Diwakar, a resident of Sompeta. He is taken into custody," he added.

DSP Reddy further said that 16 people are taken into custody, 4 are still absconding.

"We will take stern action if these people would not yield. If needed, we would not hesitate to open rowdy sheets on them," he added. (ANI)

