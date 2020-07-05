New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Thirty-six more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the BSF, 33 personnel have recovered from the deadly virus in last 24 hours.

Also Read | Kulgam Encounter: Two Slain Terrorists Tested COVID-19 Positive, Say Jammu and Kashmir Police.

There are 526 active cases and 817 personnel have recovered till date, said the BSF. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)