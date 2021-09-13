Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death by a mentally-challenged person at a barber shop on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, police said.

Mukesh Raina, a resident of Brij Nagar, had gone for a haircut when he was attacked by Surinder Kumar inside the barber shop at TCP Kharian, a police official said.

He said Kumar, who is believed to be mentally-challenged person, picked up the scissors from the shop and stabbed Raina in the chest.

Raina died on-the-spot and his body was later taken by the police to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for postmortem, the official said, adding Kumar was arrested.

