India News | 389 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported in West Bengal Today

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:53 PM IST
India News | 389 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported in West Bengal Today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): 389 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 11,087 in the state, Health Department said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 5,060 discharged and 5,552 active cases and 475 deaths.

"389 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,087, including 5,060 discharged, 5,552 active cases, and 475 deaths," the state health department said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,20,922.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

