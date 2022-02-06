Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) With the addition of 389 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,05,426, while four more fatalities have pushed the death toll to 11,817, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Saturday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,785, while the death toll has reached 3,386, another official said.

