New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board won the first prize at the 3rd National Water Award on Tuesday.

The board won the award under the 'Institution/RWA/Religious Organisation category.'

The board chief of the shrine thanked the members of the shine and showed his gratitude for receiving the award.

"Honoured to receive the award from Hon'ble President, Appreciable hard work done by Shrine Board employees and grateful for guidance from Honourable LG," tweeted Ramesh Kumar, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

President, Ram Nath Kovind felicitated the winners of the 3rd National Water Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi where he also launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022 during the event. States Of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu secured the first, second and third prizes respectively in the 'Best State Category'.

The first National Water Award was launched by the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2018. National Water Awards have provided a good opportunity to start-ups as well as leading organizations to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to adopt the best water resources management practices in India.(ANI)

