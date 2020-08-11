Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], August 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Moirang on Tuesday at 7:27 pm, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The quake occurred 43 km south of Moirang in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir | Religious Places, Places of Worship Within the Union Territory to Open From August 16: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)