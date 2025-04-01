Leh (Ladakh) [India], April 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Leh region in Ladakh on Tuesday evening, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 01/04/2025 17:38:42 IST, Lat: 35.37 N, Long: 76.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on X.

The tremors were felt in parts of the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

