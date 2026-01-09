New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) nationwide on January 1, 2017. Under this scheme, Rs. 5,000/- is provided as a cash incentive for the first child, and Rs. 6,000/- is provided for the second child (if a girl) through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

According to the release, since inception (01.01.2017) till 08.01.2026, 4.26 crore beneficiaries have been paid maternity benefit amounting to Rs. 20,060 Cr. through direct benefit transfer in their bank account.

In FY 2025-26, 59.19 lakh beneficiaries have been paid maternity benefits amounting to Rs 2,022.08 crore. till 08.01.2026.

Mandatory biometric verification through facial authentication was introduced on May 21, 2025, for all new enrolments under PMMVY. The existing Facial Recognition System (FRS) available on the Poshan Tracker is used for this purpose, thus eliminating the need for duplicate verification procedures. In case the FRS on Poshan Tracker is unavailable, an additional feature of UIDAI-based facial authentication through the Aadhaar FaceRD app is also available.

The FRS system has been widely accepted by all States and Union Territories. Since the introduction of this feature, 23.60 Lakh beneficiaries (till 08.01.2026) have been enrolled after biometric verification through FRS.

To make this transition smoother, various training sessions have been organised with states and UTs. Video tutorials have been made available by the Ministry to reach grassroots-level functionaries.

Further, a special enrolment drive was organised from 15th July to 15th August 2025, aimed at addressing early challenges in adopting the Facial Recognition System (FRS) and to generate renewed momentum for the financial year. During this drive, 4.63 lakh beneficiaries were enrolled after FRS verification, as per the release.

FRS-based enrolment ensures that maternity benefit is provided only to an eligible beneficiary, as the identity of the beneficiary is identified in real time. This app-based FRS process is also simple, as only Aadhar is required for this verification, which resulted in wider acceptance by the Field Functionaries. It complements document-based identity verification and thus facilitates the responsible distribution of Public Monies

Till 8.1.2026, FRS-based enrolment has been completed in more than 740 districts nationwide. The pan-India implementation demonstrates the robustness, scalability, and extensive reach of the system. Such extensive coverage also enhances transparency and accuracy of beneficiary data, thereby strengthening service delivery under the programme

In a proactive effort to reach the doorstep of beneficiaries rather than waiting for them to approach the field functionaries, the Ministry is now using the available database of the Poshan Tracker to create a "Due List" of potential beneficiaries. All such pregnant and lactating mothers registered on the Poshan Tracker and meeting certain criteria are included in this list.

The list is then transferred from the Poshan Tracker to the PMMVY portal at the Anganwadi level. This list is accessible to Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and ASHA workers. The field functionary is required to take action on each name in the list, either by registering the beneficiary or by rejecting it after providing a valid reason.

The Due list was introduced on 1.7.2025. As of 08.01.2026, 15.81 lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled on PMMVY using the Due List. Thus, since its introduction, more than 75 per cent of total enrolment has happened through the due list.

According to a release, to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism in the PMMVY, an integrated Grievance Redressal System has been launched. Integrated Grievance Redressal Module in PMMVY Portal. After registering the grievance, the applicant is sent an SMS with the ticket number, and they can also check the status of their grievance on the module.

Citizen can register their grievances on the integrated grievance module is being registered through three modes:

Directly on the PMMVY Portal - Any person can directly register a grievance by visiting the PMMVY portal.

Through PMMVY Helpline 1515 - A dedicated PMMVY Helpline 1515 was rolled out wherein the agents not only give information about the Scheme but also register the grievance on behalf of the applicant.

Through CPGRAMS - Grievances being received on CPGRAMS are now being registered on the Integrated Grievance portal on behalf of the applicant, and the applicant is informed of the same through the CPGRAMS portal and through SMS.

Grievances registered on the redressal module are directly assigned to the concerned functionaries in the State/ UT. States and UTs have been directed to resolve the grievances within 30 days. More than 85 per cent of the 60,000+ Grievances received till 8th December 2025 (older than 30 days) have been resolved to date, with an average resolution time of 19 days.

A facility of Search and Track was made available on the PMMVY Portal, where an applicant, by using her Beneficiary ID/ registered Mobile Number, can track the application and payment status. This facility is also available to the Helpline agent of PMMVY Helpline-1515. Till 08.01.2026, more than 7.36 lakh beneficiaries and call agents have used this functionality to track their status. (ANI)

