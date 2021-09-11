Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar island) [India], September 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted the islands on Saturday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 8.50 am at the depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 08:50:20 IST, Lat: 14.50 & Long: 92.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 137km N of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," said the NCS in a tweet.

Andaman and Nicobar islands are prone to frequent earthquakes. (ANI)

