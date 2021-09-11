New Delhi, September 11: The registration and application process for JEE (Advanced) 2021 that was set to begin today, on September 11 has been postponed. This comes due to the delay in publication of results for JEE (Main) 2021 According to a notice on the official website, "Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed." JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 will now begin on September 13, 2021 in afternoon. The registration process for the examination will end on September 19, 2021 at 5 pm. According to the official website, the last date for the payment of the fee is September 20, 2021 till 5 pm. The information has been provided on the official website of the JEE (Advanced) 2021 at jeeadv.ac.in. Catastrophic Consequences: 37% Students in Rural Areas, 19% in Urban Not Studying at All Due to COVID-19, Says Survey.

The JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021 which is a Sunday. The examination is being organised by IIT Kharagpur. The exam is conducted by the IITs under the guidance of Joint Admission Board. JEE or the Joint Entrance Examination is an annual examination that is held for admission to courses in IITs and NITs across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2021 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).