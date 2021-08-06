Nicobar (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], August 6 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Nicobar Islands on Friday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 1:49 pm at a depth of 150 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 13:49:16 IST, Lat: 9.11 & Long: 93.90, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, India," NCS said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 11:27 pm. (ANI)

