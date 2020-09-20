Champhai (Mizoram) [India], September 20 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale has been registered near Mizoram's Champhai on Sunday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

NCS informed that the tremors were felt close to Champhai at 0729 hours today.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Champhai (Mizoram) at 0729 hours," said National Centre for Seismology.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

