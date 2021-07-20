Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 17 kg of cannabis and poppy in three separate cases in Jammu district, officials said on Tuesday.

A police team intercepted Satish Kumar at Bahu plaza area and recovered from him 10 kg of cannabis, they said, adding a case was registered against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another incident, a police team intercepted a vehicle in the same area and found 7 Kg of poppy during its search. Its driver was apprehended and booked under the same law.

Similarly, two alleged smugglers, Ramesh Lal and Vinood, were rounded up after the search of their vehicle at Nagrota.

Police recovered 300 grams of cannabis from their possession.

