Bareilly (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Four people were arrested and 25 others booked on Friday in connection with a clash between members of two communities here that left three persons seriously injured, police said.

The station house officer (SHO) of Premnagar police station has also been suspended for negligence, they said.

Members of two communities attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons when a municipal corporation team was clearing encroachment by a biryani shop in the Premnagar area here on Thursday, according to police.

Besides the three who were seriously injured, a few others sustained minor injuries in the violence.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said four people have been arrested and 25 others booked in connection with Thursday's incident.

Premnagar police station SHO Dayashankar has been suspended for negligence in performing his duty. Arvind Kumar has been given the charge of the police station, he said.

The SSP said efforts are being made to identify the other accused with the help of media and CCTV footage.

