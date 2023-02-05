New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Four members of a gang, including one who posed as a policeman, were arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from a 46-year-old man by threatening to implicate him in a false case of sexually assaulting a minor, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Sunny Suneja, Md Shafiq, Deepak Budhiraja and Hemlata.

Police said the matter came to light on January 29 when a resident of Shahdara filed a complaint at Seemapuri police station.

In his complaint, the man stated that he came across a number on the internet dialling and he got in touch with a lady who introduced herself as a masseuse. They later became friends.

The next day, he met the lady at Signature Bridge. The complainant said she kept texting and calling him on WhatsApp, a senior police officer said.

The complainant said, "On January 29, the alleged lady asked him to meet him at DTC Depot Seemapuri. When he reached there after around 30 minutes later, the lady came there with another female friend."

"She then asked the victim to go to her friend's house and thereafter they went to a room. After some time, someone knocked at the door and four-five people appeared in the front of the door."

"They introduced themselves as an officer from crime branch, a landlord and a woman introduced herself as a member of an NGO. A man in uniform was posing as a Sub Inspector from Delhi police," the complainant alleged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Kumar Meena said the person who introduced himself as a policeman threatened to book the man under a case of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as he was trying to build a relationship with the minor girl.

According to the complainant, they took the complainant's phone and deleted data from his phone. They also beat him up and told him to either give Rs 10 lakh or they would implicate him in a false case.

When he refused to give the money the man in uniform threatened to take him to police headquarters and then told him to sit in the car outside.

"The man in uniform and the other posing themselves as crime branch officers took the victim in the car. They stopped the car when the victim said he would arrange money," he said.

The victim managed to pull himself out of the car and shouted. Hearing his cries a crowd gathered on the spot and caught the men. They also made a PCR car. The accused later identified as Sunny Suneja was handed over to police, the officer said.

When Suneja was interrogated he disclosed the identity of the person impersonating a crime branch officer as Honey Saxena, he said.

"Saxena asked Suneja to act as police officer and on his behest, he pretended as SI during the whole fake raid," he added.

Police said to have recovered the police uniform, car and four mobile phones used by the accused persons.

