New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Delhi police arrested four accused in connection with the murder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who was shot dead in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 on April 20, informed police on Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Ujjwal alias Gaurav, Raja, Bittu and Saurabh kataria.

Earlier on April 20, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received in Ghazipur police station regarding the incident, the Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The DCP informed that the deceased who was identified as Jitender Chaudhary was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The case has been registered under section 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 Arms Act and an investigation was taken up.

"The team scanned approximately 500 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. On the basis of the clues obtained from the analysis of CCTV footage as well as the gathering of local intelligence, four suspects were identified and apprehended," Kashyap said.

"After sustained interrogation, the suspects confessed their involvement in the crime," DCP added. (ANI)

