Chandigarh [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Four people have been arrested allegedly for hoisting a flag with 'Khalistan zindabad' written on it in Sirsa district, Haryana Police spokesperson informed.

They have been booked on the charges of trying to disrupt peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony by hoisting the flag at a village chaupal under Kalanwali police station in Sirsa.

Accused were identified as Rupinder Singh alias Rim, Yudhvir Singh alias Jony, and Gurjeet.

Two accused carried out the incident and while the other two shot a video/photo and posted on social media, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of India Penal Codie (IPC) has been registered at Kalawali police station. (ANI)

