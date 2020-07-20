Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) Four people were arrested in Murbad in Thane district for allegedly molesting a teen girl, said police on Monday.

The girl was returning with a boy on a motorcycle on Malshej Ghat road on Saturday evening when the four stopped them near Moroshi, a Tokawade police station official said.

"They tied the boy to a tree and took the girl into the bushes and molested her. The boy, however, managed to escape and alert villagers. The four have been arrested under section 354 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in police custody for three days," he added.

