New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day, the police have arrested four men in different operations and recovered 55 pistols along with 50 live cartridges from them, officials said on Friday.

The police said the four were nabbed from various parts of the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Rajbeer and Dhiraj were arrested on August 7 from Burari here.

Vinod was arrested on Monday from Najafgarh and Dharmendar alias Dharmu from Dwarka on Friday.

While one of the accused is life convict in a kidnapping case and was currently on parole, another of the four men was a close aide of the notorious Kaushal gang and was wanted in two murder cases registered in Delhi and Haryana, police said.

