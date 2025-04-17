Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Two pairs of Indian grey wolves on Thursday reached Jambu Zoo on the outskirts of the winter capital city from Gujarat, officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Wildlife Protection said.

The animals were received from Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh in exchange for a pair of leopard cats from Jambu Zoo, they said.

The wolves were transported with the help of Indian Railways, using veterinary passenger units (VPUs) to ensure a safe and stress-free journey, they said.

"After arriving at the Jambu Zoo, the wolves were placed under a mandatory two-week quarantine. Their care and acclimatisation are being supervised by a specialised team," Zoo Veterinary Officer Dr Ranjit Singh Katoch said.

The wolves will be introduced to the public exhibit once the quarantine is successfully completed after following all animal welfare protocols, they said.

Indian Grey Wolves are highly intelligent and they typically live in small family groups, often as monogamous pairs. They communicate through howls, body language and scent markings, and usually hunt in pairs or small packs. They are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The arrival of these wolves adds to Jambu Zoo's growing biodiversity and is expected to boost public interest and awareness in wildlife conservation, they said.

