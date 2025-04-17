Hyderabad, April 17: In a shocking incident from Dharmapuri village in Adilabad district, a 27-year-old tribal man was arrested for allegedly poisoning utensils and water meant for mid-day meals at a government primary school. The accused, Soyam Kistu, reportedly confessed that he was frustrated with being ignored by his family and wanted to do something drastic to gain their attention.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the school principal, Pratibha, noticed a broken kitchen door and a strong chemical smell. On inspecting the kitchen, she found that utensils and a water bucket were laced with an unknown substance. Fearing a threat to the students’ safety, she immediately alerted the police. Telangana Shocker: Man, Son Held for 'Sexually Assaulting' Mentally Unsound Minor Girl Multiple Times in Adilabad.

Investigations led the police to three suspects, one of whom was Kistu, an unemployed local labourer. During questioning, he admitted to using pesticide originally bought for his family's cotton field to contaminate the school’s utensils and water. However, he did not tamper with the overhead water tank. Adilabad Road Accident: Van Carrying Devotees Overturns in Telangana, Injured Passengers Rushed to Hospital.

Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan confirmed Kistu’s arrest on Wednesday. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA). Fortunately, the incident was discovered before any student consumed the food.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).