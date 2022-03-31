Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) Four IPS officers, including Dausa SP Anil Kumar and Dholpur SP Shiv Raj Meena, were transferred in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The transfer orders were issued by the department of personnel of the state government hours after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to remove the Dausa and Dholpur SPs.

Kumar was removed after a doctor committed suicide in Dausa, complaining of harassment after police booked her for murder in connection with the death of a pregnant woman at her clinic.

Meena was removed as Dholpur SP after Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga and six others allegedly assaulted officials of the electricity department.

Kumar will now be the SP -Civil Rights and Anti Human Trafficking and Meena will be SP -CID (Human Rights).

Rajkumar Gupta, who was SP-SSB, was transferred to Dausa as SP while Narayan Togas, DCP Crime Jaipur, was made the new SP of Dholpur.

