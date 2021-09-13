Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Four men were killed and one injured after two trailers collided and a car got trapped between them on the Jaipur-Delhi highway Monday, police said.

The victims were travelling towards Delhi in their car and a trailer was going in the same direction, they said.

Suddenly, the trailer lost control and hit another trailer coming from the opposite side, they added.

Somehow, the car got trapped between the trailers, Circle Officer (CO) Jamwaramgarh Lakhan Meena said.

After the collision, the cabin of one trailer caught fire, police said, adding there were no casualties due to the blaze.

Three of the five occupants of the car died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the CO said, adding that the injured man was being treated.

The deceased were identified as Narendra Singh, Subhash Jat, Mohan and Hansraj Maharia.

The drivers of both the trailers fled after the collision.

