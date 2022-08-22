Muzaffarnagar, Aug 22 (PTI) At least four people were killed and 18 others injured after a speeding car hit a tractor trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway under the Deoband police station area, they said.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramkaran said.

The deceased were identified as Shivani Tyagi (20), Savitri Devi (55), S Bhardwaj (25) and Gyanvati Devi (47), Ramkaran told PTI.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where 13 of them are stated to be in serious condition, he said.

