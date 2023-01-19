Kapurthala, Jan 19 (PTI) Four people including a Punjab Police constable were killed and one was seriously injured when a truck hit their car near Hamira village on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place when the car occupants were travelling to Jalandhar from the Amritsar side on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as police constable Hardev Singh, Harjit Singh and Jatinder Kumar, all residents of Beas, and Lovely of Jandiala Guru village in Amritsar.

Injured Karan of Beas was admitted to a private hospital in Jalandhar. The driver of the truck fled after the accident, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)